WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Plenty of warm feelings could be found Tuesday at Georgetown’s Guy Mason Recreation Center.

Families turned out to take advantage of the snow that closed schools, and made it possible to go sledding for the first time in two years.

“Snow! I haven’t had any in a couple of years,” parent Dora Thalwitz, said.

Yanis Soal, 12, is among those who raced downhill near the playground as this winter is extra special for him.

“My first time I see snow,” Soal said, as he and his family moved to the District from Algeria about a year ago.

The snow drew kids of all ages, and dogs.

Colin Wallace and her fiance Kieran Pugh also enjoyed the winter wonderland, with Barry’s 8-month-old Dapple Dachshund who played in the snow for the first time.

“He’s having fun. I think he’s obsessive,” Pugh said.

But, there’s one thing lacking.

“I should have brought some gloves though,” Wallace said.

People will need the gloves and a whole lot more thanks to the cold wind chills Wednesday. But not too many of these winter enthusiasts were worried.

“We have a nice, warm house, so we just hunker down and play games and stay inside,” Thalwitz said.

Others are considering heading back outdoors.

“I’m just going to wear a jacket and it’s going to be fine,” Soal said.

Regardless if classes are canceled again, parents say if there’s still snow on the ground, they and their children will be back at the park.