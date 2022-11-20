WASHINGTON (DC News Now ) — The first match between Qatar and Ecuador kicked off the World Cup Sunday morning and — thanks to legislation passed by D.C. Council — over 100 bars in the District can now stay open for 24 hours.

David Revelo, who is rooting for his home country of Ecuador, arrived at Across the Pond, a bar on Connecticut Avenue, well before the start of the first match of the tournament. He was excited to cheer his team, surrounded by other soccer fans.

“I just moved to the city all by myself and I didn’t want to watch the games at home by myself and I found this place open at 11 am so this is a great opportunity,” Revelo explained.

While fans in the host city of Qatar can’t enjoy a beer or a drink while watching the action at the stadiums, 124 bars, restaurants, beer gardens and clubs in the District are now allowed to sell alcohol for 22 hours a day. The new emergency legislation only bans alcohol sales from 4 to 6 in the morning until the end of the World Cup. Soccer fans in the District are excited at the prospect of new places to watch the action.

“It opens up a few venues we can all hang out as friends rather than waking up early and watching it all together in our apartment,” Team USA fan Max Springer explained.

Jocelynne Florian, who will be cheering for Team Mexico during the World Cup, caught the first match with some friends at Sauf Haus Bier Garden in Dupont Circle, a place she would usually head to at night when the venue is more of a club.

“I’m gonna have to go bar hopping around here and go to the different games at different places,” Florian said. “I would have never thought to go watch a game with Decades or Sauf Haus but here we are.”

The extended hours are giving local businesses a reason to celebrate as well. Rex Henry, the general manager of Across The Pond, says the extension is similar to business as usual, but the bar is ready to face the crowds.

“We’re normally open really early on Saturday mornings for Premier League games,” Henry explained. “So this is just weekends and brunch for one month long.”

Vinny Cardozo, the general manager of Sauf Haus Bier Garden, was excited to show patrons a different side of the beer garden and club.

“Some games start at 5 [in the morning], some games start at 8 [in the morning] so being open for the games, that’s gonna help us to you know to have a better business,” Cardozo said. “It’s going to increase our sales. We’re gonna be serving breakfast and coffee, so everybody can come here.”

Whether your team is playing early in the morning or late into the night, you can enjoy the world cup at places all over the district. For a full list of those places, please visit the DC ABRA website.