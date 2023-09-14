WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Raising a child is getting more and more expensive across the country.

Some lawmakers on Capitol Hill recently introduced a new bill to extend federal funding that they said will help keep the doors of thousands of childcare providers open.

Legislators said the current funding is just weeks away from expiration.

One of the lawmakers who introduced the new bill is Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia; a state which according to a new Lending Tree survey is one of the top 20 most expensive states to raise a small child.

The survey described the cost of raising a small child including food, apparel, transportation, and childcare rose nearly 20% between 2016 and 2021.

In that lending tree survey, DC was shown as the third most expensive place to raise a small child. Maryland is the fifth most expensive place and Virginia is the 13th most expensive state in the country.

Senator Kaine said the lack of affordable childcare in America is holding back families, workers, and the economy.

“There’s no single answer. But why not take advantage of the more than a million people who are on the sidelines in this economy, who have skills, who want to work, who can contribute, who can help small businesses or government agencies or nonprofits, but they’re out of the workforce because they can’t find and afford high quality, affordable childcare,” said Virginia Senator Tim Kaine.

Legislators said the initial federal funding to keep childcare providers open came about because of the impact of the pandemic and that funding kept 220,000 childcare providers afloat over the last few years.

“I agree with representing the clerk. We’ve got to do this first to make sure that we don’t run over this cliff. What the cliff would mean in Virginia is the loss of childcare spots for about 80,000 kids and probably the layoffs of nearly 2800 early childhood education workers,” Kaine said.

Lawmakers said the Child Care Stabilization Act would provide funding each year for the next five years to continue the Child Care Stabilization grant program.

The current funding is set to expire in about two weeks on September 30