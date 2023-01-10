WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Many shelves remained empty at the H Street Walmart on Tuesday, even after managers had said on the previous day that they would be restocked.

That left shoppers scrambling to find whatever is left from coolers, meat, poultry, dairy, and produce sections.

“Bananas, my favorite ice cream,” said Deborah Anderson who managed to salvage several items on her grocery list.

A Walmart spokesperson blamed a broken refrigeration unit for the shortages. Those shelves were cold after the problem was fixed, but there was still nothing on them.

“It’s very bad because I do like bread, dairy and water,” Anderson said.

Others also found themselves faced with a lack of food staples.

“Vegetables and stuff like that,” said Terry Smith.

Walmart is one of the world’s leading retailers, yet the shopping experience here over the last few weeks has not been what customers normally experience.

“It was like Walmart,” Smith said. “But there wasn’t much there once you got inside.”

Managers told us a large shipment is expected to arrive late Tuesday Night. But it could be the weekend before all the shelves are fully restocked.

“I found what I could get,” Anderson said. “So I guess I’m a little satisfied with it.”

Customers told DC News Now that even though they could shop at other nearby grocery stores, those stores cost more than Walmart.