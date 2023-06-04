WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Many across the DMV reported hearing a loud boom at about 3:30 p.m., some even called the DC News Now newsroom saying they felt the ground shake.

Emergency departments like the City of Annapolis Office of Emergency Management, said they have been made aware of reports of a loud boom in the metro area. But they said the sonic boom came from an authorized Department of Defense flight and was confirmed to be associated with a military exercise.

They said there’s no immediate threat to the community at this time.