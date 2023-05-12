WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department says it has arrested and charged a man in connection to a shooting that took place Thursday night.

At around 9:28 p.m. on May 11, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the listed location. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

28-year-old Dwayne Johnson of Southeast, D.C. was arrested by the responding officers. He is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.