WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to oversee the investigation into classified documents found in President Joe Biden’s office and home in Delaware.

Garland announced the nomination of Robert Hur, a former U.S. attorney during the Trump administration, as well as a timeline of the probe during a press conference on Thursday.

DC News Now’s Tasmin Mahfuz sat down with The Hill’s Niall Stanage to discuss how serious the consequences could be and how this case is similar to the documents found at Mar-a-Lago — as well as to delve into Hur’s background and who he is.

