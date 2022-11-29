WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Special Operations Warrior Foundation works to provide complete post-secondary educational support and educational opportunities to surviving children of fallen Special Operations Personnel and children of all Medal of Honor Recipients.

Since 1980, there are more than 1,600 surviving children of fallen Special Operations Warriors.

To date, more than 450 children have graduated college through the support of SOWF funding and partnership with the Scholarships & Family Outreach team.

Major General Clay Hutmacher, President, and CEO of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation talked to our Taniya Wright about the scholarship program.

For more information: https://specialops.org/