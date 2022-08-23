WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro Police were responding to a stabbing at Metro Center Station on G Street Northwest.

Officers are still looking for the suspect. They said they are looking for a Black man wearing black shoes, a dark blue short sleeve shirt and blue jeans who is carrying a green bag. If anyone sees this man, they should call 911.

Police did not provide any information about the victim, but DC News Now partner DC Realtime News reported that the victim is in critical condition.

The Red Line was experiencing delays as of 4:54 p.m. due to the investigation. Trains traveling towards Glenmont were bypassing the stop.