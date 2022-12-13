WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Parents and staff at Whittier Elementary School gathered together on Tuesday to say that conditions in the building are unsafe for students.

“I’m asking for someone, anyone to put students and teachers first,” said Assistant Principal Joshua Wiley.

Wiley spoke during an hours-long oversight hearing on DC’s Department of General Services. The hearing was held by Councilmember Robert White after a November audit found that the government agency was failing to manage work orders.

DGS is in charge of District buildings, including more than 100 DC Public School buildings.

During the hearing, Wiley said rodents are a growing issue at the school, heating problems continue to linger and DGS is slow to respond to plumbing and other issues.

“Three and four year olds have been learning in classrooms with sewage issues for approximately 50 calendar days,” he said.

First-grade teacher Melissa Black said it sometimes feels like a punishment to have to work in the building.

“There have been numerous times where I’ve told parents to pack extra sweaters for a classroom that can get as cold as 65 degrees in the winter,” she said. “Teaching is challenging. If I did my job the way DGS does its job, I would lose my job.”

Keith Anderson, Director of the Department of General Services, said the agency is working to address several issues identified in the audit and respond to and repair work orders more quickly.

“Work that has been prioritized will be assessed, scheduled and completed as soon as possible contingent upon resources, manpower and weather,” he said.

Anderson also noted that DGS is working to standardize all DC schools, meaning they will have the same HVAC systems, lighting, door locks and more. That way, it’ll be easier to implement preventative maintenance and repairs quickly and uniformly.

Other teachers and education board members also spoke at the hearing. And stated that DGS often “falsely” closes work orders before work is done.

However, Deputy Director for Facilities Management Donny Gonzalez said that that’s not entirely true. He explained that sometimes an emergency problem may be listed as complete if an initial repair is done, while the agency waits on parts or outside contractors to arrive to make permanent repairs.

“That’s work that is actually done and it’s completed, we need to capture that cost. Then there’s a next step,” he said.

Anderson said the agency needs to work on its communication and transparency.

School staff expects even more.

“What I’m asking for isn’t impossible. What I’m asking for is accountability from an agency that is supposed to keep our students safe,” said Wiley.