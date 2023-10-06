WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Washingtonians can get their favorite Starbucks drink added to their Target Drive Up order now.

The add-on service, which began rolling out across the country in August, available to Target customers in the District. Every Target that has both a Starbucks inside and Drive Up service will feature the option for customers.

After people place a Drive Up order and the order is ready to be picked up, the customer should indicate that they’re on the way. They will receive a prompt asking if they want to place a Starbucks order. After making their selection, customers should click “Add for Drive Up” and then pay for the order.

The order will be made inside that Target and then guests will receive their Target and Starbucks order when they arrive at the designated Drive Up parking area.