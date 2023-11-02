WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — While women make up more than half the population, they only account for 24 percent of the STEM workforce. STEM for Her is a local organization with a mission to change that statistic.

It aims to help girls and young women in the DMV find a career in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics through hands-on experiences and mentorship.

Friday, November 3rd is their annual STEM for Her Day, a conference-style experience for 300 local female high school students featuring all things STEM taking place at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, D.C.

Cristine Gollayan, Chair of the Board of STEM for Her joined DC News Now to tell us more about the impact of the organization and the importance of this event in the community.

Aside from Friday’s annual event, the organization is also making an impact throughout the year with other programs and experiences for girls and young females around the DMV.

“This summer, we did something with the FAA, to celebrate one of their technologies…The girls were able to take a look at flight simulations, learn about the FAA industry and there was a session with female pilots,” Gollayan added. She emphasized the need for young girls to have female role models in STEM-related careers.

If you want to learn more information on how you can contribute to STEM for Her or if you want to have your daughter, niece, cousin, relative, or friend who is interested in a STEM career, check out STEMforHer.org.