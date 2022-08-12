WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A dog that was stolen after a string of armed robberies in April was found dead months later, the owner confirmed on Friday.

1-year-old french bulldog Bruno went missing alongside another dog in April after suspects shot two residents and stole two dogs off the streets of D.C. Bruno’s owner posted a tweet saying that he was found dead in Prince George’s County on Wednesday.

The second dog was reunited with his owner later in the same day, but the search for Bruno continued.

“I received a call from PG county, he was found unalive. I’m so broken I wanna thank everyone who helped me through this,” Bruno’s owner tweeted.