WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A storm swept through the region Monday afternoon, causing flooding in parts of Virginia, D.C. and Maryland.

The storm came during the DMV’s First Warn Day and hit communities hard and fast.

Flooding began in Alexandria, a city that is particularly prone to flooding. People have reported their cars being stuck in water, leaving them stranded.

DC Fire and EMS responded to calls for water rescues in the Northeast. The department said several vehicles were stuck in the water – no injuries were reported at the time. Buses were also delayed in many parts of the District due to weather conditions.

Parts of Prince George’s County were particularly vulnerable to flooding, especially at the National Harbor.

Bladensburg also experienced road closures due to heavy flooding. The Bladensburg Police Department encouraged drivers to stay off of the roads until the storm passed through the area. They reminded drivers not to attempt driving through high flooding waters.

The first wave of heavy storms came to a close around 6:00 p.m., but another wave is a possibility.