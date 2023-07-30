WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC and Fairfax County’s fire departments tweeted that they received an extraordinary amount of calls on July 29 and 30 due to storms in the area.

Fairfax Co. said their Fire and Rescue Department responded to 238 calls between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., which is more than double the total amount of calls during that time period on a normal summer Saturday.

DC Fire and EMS said they responded to an “extraordinary” 810 calls on July 29-30. There were 172 critical and 389 non-critical EMS dispatches, and 249 fire-related incidents.

This is the first time in the department’s memory that they exceeded 800 calls.