WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Passengers across the United States are still stranded after massive delays and cancellations by Southwest Airlines. According to the FlightAware tracking service, more than 91% of all canceled flights in the U.S. early Wednesday were from the airline.

After multiple delays, canceled flights, and hours of waiting on the phone, some travelers stuck at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport are getting desperate. Some turned to their last resort: driving back to their destination rather than trying to book another flight with Southwest.

Rich Veraszto and his wife were scheduled to fly back home to Sarasota, Florida on Tuesday. But after multiple cancellations, the next available flight was not until January 2nd, 2023. Now they’re packing up and rolling out for a 2-day trip back home.

Veraszto estimated the rental car and the hotel room will cost as much as his original plane tickets, and he’s incredibly frustrated with the airline.

“It’s probably going to take at least 14 or 15 hours of driving, and I’ll tell you there’s no way I can make the drive in one fell swoop,” Veraszto explained. “My wife would not be able to make it and that was the reason why we didn’t drive up in the first place because she’s got some medical issues and she really can’t sit in a car for that length of time.”

Others have completed their long journey back home. Cas Awadzi drove 13 hours straight back from Chicago after his original flight back to DC was canceled Monday night. He had already encountered problems with Southwest when he flew into Chicago as his flight and bags were delayed for hours. He drove back to the District with his brother and says the trip went by quicker than he expected. But he says the experience left a bad taste in his mouth.

“I’ve submitted a request for a refund on their site. I would need at least the next three flights free regardless of where I’m going in order for me to consider flying Southwest again,’ Awadzi said. “My brother who I was traveling with just submitted for a credit card with Southwest and immediately canceled it. He told me he was never flying with them again.”

The barrage of delays and cancellations has thrown a wrench into countless holiday plans leaving one family separated for the holidays and forcing them to scramble to rearrange reservations.

Aryan Weisenfeld and his 5-year-old Emeline flew out from St. Louis last week, not expecting the rest of their family, his wife, and son, to be joining them. The family decided last minute to reunite in the District for the holidays. Shortly after his wife and son’s ticket was booked, Aryan got a notice that Southwest had not only canceled their tickets to D.C. but also his and his daughter’s return tickets to St. Louis.

Now, the family is not only apart for the holidays, but Weisenfeld had to scramble and extend his rental car until Saturday, as that is the new departure date for his and Emeline’s flight.

“They let us book the tickets and everything and then within like a couple of days of booking it, they just canceled it on her,” Weisenfeld said. “Our car was only through today and as much as I tried to change it online or change it over the phone. They basically told us to come down here. Then, we had to wait in a very long line to extend the rental through Saturday, which apparently a lot of people are doing.”

On its website, Southwest Airlines say they will be allowing travelers impacted by all of these delays and cancelations to rebook their flight for free.

Anyone who had their flight canceled or “significantly delayed” between Christmas Eve and January 2nd, 2023 can also submit receipts for costs like meals, hotels, and alternative transportation for reimbursement consideration.