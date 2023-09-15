WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police in D.C. said people can expect road closures and parking restrictions this weekend due to the H Street Festival.

The annual event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 16 in Northeast. The road closures and restrictions are in effect from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.

H Street from 3rd Street to Florida Avenue NE will considered emergency no parking and closed to vehicle traffic.

Florida Avenue from Staples to H Street NE will be closed to eastbound traffic toward H Street NE.

All street closures and parking restrictions are subject to change For the most up-to-date information, people should visit DCPoliceTraffic on X.