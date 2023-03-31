WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Several streets will be closed Sunday, April 2, for the 2023 Cherry Blossom 10-Mile Run in the District.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a release that motorists should be aware of several closures during the run.

The following streets will be closed from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Sunday:

  • Memorial Bridge
  • Memorial Circle
  • Rock Creek Parkway South of Virginia Avenue
  • Ohio Drive from 23rd Street to Inlet Bridge
  • West Basin Drive
  • East Basin Drive
  • East Potomac Park
  • West Potomac Park
  • Hains Point
  • 15th Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue
  • 17th Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue
  • Independence Ave from 14th Street to 23rd Street
  • Jefferson Drive from 14th to 15th Street
  • Madison Drive from 14th to 15th Street
  • Raoul Wallenberg Place
  • Maine Avenue from 395/695 to East Basin Drive

Access to Arlington National Cemetery will remain available from Route 110.

Follow DCPoliceTraffic on Twitter for updated information.