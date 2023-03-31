WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Several streets will be closed Sunday, April 2, for the 2023 Cherry Blossom 10-Mile Run in the District.
The Metropolitan Police Department said in a release that motorists should be aware of several closures during the run.
The following streets will be closed from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Sunday:
- Memorial Bridge
- Memorial Circle
- Rock Creek Parkway South of Virginia Avenue
- Ohio Drive from 23rd Street to Inlet Bridge
- West Basin Drive
- East Basin Drive
- East Potomac Park
- West Potomac Park
- Hains Point
- 15th Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue
- 17th Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue
- Independence Ave from 14th Street to 23rd Street
- Jefferson Drive from 14th to 15th Street
- Madison Drive from 14th to 15th Street
- Raoul Wallenberg Place
- Maine Avenue from 395/695 to East Basin Drive
Access to Arlington National Cemetery will remain available from Route 110.
Follow DCPoliceTraffic on Twitter for updated information.