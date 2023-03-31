Cherry blossoms are visible along Hains Point in Washington, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Several streets will be closed Sunday, April 2, for the 2023 Cherry Blossom 10-Mile Run in the District.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a release that motorists should be aware of several closures during the run.

The following streets will be closed from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Sunday:

Memorial Bridge

Memorial Circle

Rock Creek Parkway South of Virginia Avenue

Ohio Drive from 23rd Street to Inlet Bridge

West Basin Drive

East Basin Drive

East Potomac Park

West Potomac Park

Hains Point

15th Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue

17th Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue

Independence Ave from 14th Street to 23rd Street

Jefferson Drive from 14th to 15th Street

Madison Drive from 14th to 15th Street

Raoul Wallenberg Place

Maine Avenue from 395/695 to East Basin Drive

Access to Arlington National Cemetery will remain available from Route 110.

Follow DCPoliceTraffic on Twitter for updated information.