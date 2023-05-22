WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — KIPP DC College Prep began a controlled dismissal protocol after a student was shot outside the school.

The DC Metropolitan Police Department said they were investigating a shooting outside the school. The victim, an adult male, was found conscious and breathing.

A representative for KIPP DC confirmed that the victim was a student.

According to a letter sent from the school operations team to parents, a student was shot outside the building at around 1:40 p.m., Monday. The school was subsequently put on lockdown while MPD was called.

The school said they would begin contacting parents at 2:45 p.m., to inform them of where their child would be dismissed.

Students were dismissed through a designated exit. No student was permitted to be sent home without confirmation from a parent or guardian.

The school said it would be closed Tuesday, they plan to reopen Wednesday, May 24. Mental health professionals and services will be available to students upon their return.