WASHINGTON, D.C. (DC News Now)–Final move-ins at Howard University over the weekend, as students got ready for the start of a new school year.

“School starts Monday, so it’ll be exciting and new,” said Alexis Daniels, a freshman from Naples, Florida. “New chapter. But yeah, moving in so far. And the experience. I love it.”

The neighborhood around the university will soon find itself part of a curfew that goes into effect September 1, because of growing juvenile violence in the District.

“I think it’s necessary for some people,” Daniels said. “Yeah, it could be helpful.”

Howard University is one of nine areas around the District where the curfew will be implemented, along Chinatown, Navy Yard, the areas around U Street Area, 14 Street between Otis and Spring Road NW, the 4000 block of Georgia Avenue NW, 4400 through 4600 blocks of Benning Road SE and the 1300 block of Congress Street SE.

Those areas’ according to the Mayor’s Office, are where young people have reportedly been out into the early morning hours.

“You know, it’s good that they’re thinking about the kid’s safety,” said David Barrow, a parent of a Howard University freshman. “As a parent, it definitely makes you feel a bit more secure. Yes, absolutely. Yes.”

A 14-year-old boy is accused of the July 13 deadly shooting of Rafael Gomez, 34, near an on-campus construction site. Plus, fights on campus, last weekend prompted district leaders to enact the curfew. The curfew means children under the age of 17 will not be allowed on city streets during the weekend from midnight to 6:00 a.m., and from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

“Why should a 16-year-old or under be out? You know, after certain hours,” said Wanda White, who dropped off her niece at her dorm room. “There’s nothing out here for them. They should be at home.”

Curfew violators will be brought to the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services, where they will be released to their families.