WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Dozens of students, teachers and advocates rallied Friday outside the Wilson Building in support of the School Safety Enhancement Amendment Act of 2023.

“We see this as the most viable solution to school safety concerns right now, as we know school leaders in particular, have been concerned with safety. And, there have not been any solutions that don’t cause further harm and violence,” said Samantha Davis, Founder of the nonprofit Black Swan Academy.

The legislation was introduced by Councilmember Zachary Parker last month.

In part, it would create safety directors at every high school in the District. And, establish procedures so that safety teams can more clearly and effectively coordinate with the Metropolitan Police Department.

Although it does not directly effect the current laws around school resource officers, supporters like Davis believe it shows the District is looking beyond just law enforcement as an answer to school safety.

“A lot of the solutions that have been put forward have been for more policing and that’s where we see a lot of the dollars go,” said Davis. “And this instead relies on getting full time capacity to our already under resourced, stressed schools.”

Currently, there are 60 school resource officers serving in high schools across the district. That number will drop to 40 next year. And eventually, they’ll be phased out. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Robert Contee are against this decision.

But students at the rally Friday said they do not want SRO’s in their schools.

“It just makes me feel uncomfortable having someone in the hallways, having someone watching you. This Enhancement Act would allow for that to change,” said sophomore Marcus Williams.

Williams described having to go through metal detectors daily at his school, Anacostia High School.

“To me, walking around with security in my school, it makes me feel like I’m in jail sometimes. It’s the same thing in jail, security watches you all the time,” he said.