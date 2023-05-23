WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Georgetown University said students stole the Healy Hall clock hands this month, later returning them to the school’s police department.

A university spokesman said crews repaired the clock just in time for the university’s commencement ceremonies.

An online search showed the last time the hands of the Healy Hall clock were stolen was in 2017.

People who said they were friends of the students responsible for the theft were trying to raise money to help with the fine the students faced.

The university provided DC News Now with a statement, saying in part:

“…The theft of the Healy Hall clock hands is a serious matter and can be referred to the Office of Student Conduct. It involves great danger to those who do it and extreme expense, in the thousands of dollars, to the University each time the hands need to be repaired or replaced.”

