WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A recent study from WalletHub claims that the District has the nation’s third-biggest drug problem.

This week marks National Prevention Week. A week to raise awareness of the more than 103,500 annual overdose deaths nationwide.

During National Prevention Week, WalletHub released a study of several key factors contributing to the more significant drug problems facing the nation.

The study compares the 50 states and the District in terms of overdose rates to opioid prescription, employee drug testing laws, and more.

Here’s how D.C. ranked:

11 th – Share of Teenagers Who Used Illicit Drugs in the Past Month

– Share of Teenagers Who Used Illicit Drugs in the Past Month 2 nd – Share of Adults Who Used Illicit Drugs in the Past Month

– Share of Adults Who Used Illicit Drugs in the Past Month 1 st – Drug Overdose Deaths per Capita

– Drug Overdose Deaths per Capita 4 th – Share of Adults Who Couldn’t Get Treatment for Illicit Drug Use in the Past Year

– Share of Adults Who Couldn’t Get Treatment for Illicit Drug Use in the Past Year 3rd – Substance Abuse Treatment Facilities per 100,000 People (Age 12+) Using Illicit Drugs

Click here to read the full report from WalletHub.