WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Excluding mortgages, the average Washingtonian is walking around with $24,800 in debt, according to a study by Northwestern Mutual.

According to the study, credit cards are the largest source of debt for D.C. residents. They accounted for 24% of the 2023 debt respondents were experiencing.

After credit cards, the next largest contributors appeared to be loans, medical debt, and educational expenses for children/family members.

D.C. residents who carry personal debt said 29% of their monthly income goes towards paying it down. Just 1% below the national average of 30%

Meanwhile, those same residents said they expect to be paying off debt for 1-5 years.

44% of respondents felt it would take between 1 and five years, while another 26% expected to need 6 to 10 years to finish paying it off.

14% felt they would need between one and two decades to finish paying off debt, while 8% thought it would take the rest of their lives.

Fifty-six percent said they were prioritizing their debt before saving. The remaining 44% said they put savings first.