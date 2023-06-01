Dr. Anju Pabby, a dermatologist, said a lot of people underestimate the amount of exposure they have to the sun. There are a number of ways to protect yourself against the potential effects of the sun.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Dermatologist Dr. Anju Pabby said we all have a basal layer of melanin that helps protect us from the sun, but it’s not enough, especially when you think about summer and all the additional time people tend to spend outdoors.

Pabby said a common mistake people make is thinking that they “don’t get a lot of sun exposure.” People often don’t take into account all the time they spend in the sun doing day-to-day activities. Think of all the sun that hits you when you’re driving. Even think about the sun exposure you get running out to get your mail (if you don’t get in under any kind of cover).

The sun’s damaging rays can cause freckling, skin changes, fine lines, wrinkles, and skin cancer.

Pabby said some of the best ways to guard against the effects of the sun include wearing broad-brimmed hats, long-sleeve shirts, and pants. Pabby recommended that people avoid spending a lot of time outside during peak sun hours which are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The biggest protection comes from frequent application of sunscreen, regardless of your complexion.