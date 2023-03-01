WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police released surveillance video in the search for suspects and a car in a fatal shooting in December.

Police said that they were called to the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Two men were shot — one was taken to the hospital, but the other was pronounced dead.

Officials identified that victim as 24-year-old Mario Leonard of Temple Hills, Maryland.

Police said that the suspects and vehicle were caught on surveillance cameras. They released that video in March to ask the public for help.

Anyone who knows anything about this case or who may recognize the people or car in the picture is asked to contact police by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411. Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.