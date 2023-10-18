WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In a packed house, neighbors applauded the idea of “no new stadium” on the old RFK site.

On Wednesday, a few hundred people met for a meeting hosted by the Friends of Kingman Park. The group came together to discuss the results of the Future of the RFK Site survey and ask Mayor Muriel Bowser questions about what’s to come.

According to the organization, more than 2,000 people took the survey. Of those people, 67% said they do not want a new Commanders stadium built on the land.

“I’m not in favor of the stadium,” said Adrienne Wright whose mother lives nearby by stadium.

She’s worried a new stadium will displace her mom.

“What would happen to her and where could we relocate her if this will happen?” she questioned.

“I don’t want to see another stadium,” Darryl Graham, who lives in Kingman Park, said.

Graham would rather see amenities everyone can enjoy.

“Probably green space, maybe a swimming pool, tennis courts, more recreational type things and stuff,” he said.

Others, like Chris Weiss, want to see more housing.

“There are people that are families of four and there isn’t enough housing, affordable housing units in the city. Here is an opportunity,” he said.

During the meeting, Bowser answered questions from neighbors.

“The current state of RFK is unacceptable,” she said. “Our first and most pressing task is to get control of the land and make sure we can make a plan that we can fund to transform it for the residents of the District of Columbia.”

Bowser said this isn’t an “either, or” situation. Her vision includes multiple uses for the land.