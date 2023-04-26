WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A large number of tipped staff may find their jobs endangered as a result of the city’s tip credit elimination.

The D.C. tip credit program allowed restaurant operators to count tipped wages towards their employee’s guaranteed wages. With its elimination operators will be required to pay tipped workers the full minimum wage before tips.

A new report from the Employment Policies Institute asked operators if there may be any consequences of the tip credit’s elimination.

Many operators report that they have added or plan to add mandatory service charges to cover the increase in employee salaries.

A majority of respondents also said they planned to reduce the number of tipped staff in their restaurants by 2027, if not this year.

Three out of four operators said they have to limit raises for non-tipped staff such as kitchen staff.

Over ninety percent of operators surveyed said that the elimination of the tip credit will result in price inflation. Ninety-eight percent said they also believe that raising menu prices will discourage foot traffic to their restaurant.

Nearly half of all respondents indicated that they had no plans to open future locations in D.C., and a small percentage said they may be forced to close by 2027.

More than 100 D.C. operators were surveyed by the Employment Policies Institute.