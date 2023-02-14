WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s been five years since a gunman killed 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Tuesday, survivors from Parkland and family members of those killed rallied at the Capitol fighting for gun reform to mark the anniversary.

“We’re going to walk around the city that makes the decisions, walk around buildings that are iconic in terms of, this is where the law was written and this is where it should be rewritten,” said Manuel Oliver. “We need common sense gun laws out there, it’s an emergency. It’s an urgency.”

Oliver’s 17-year-old son Joaquin Oliver was killed during the Parkland shooting.

“My son is the most beautiful guy that you could ever imagine, my best friend. I miss him,” said Oliver.

Oliver arrived in D.C. prior to the anniversary. It was here that he heard the news of another mass shooting, this time at Michigan State University.

According to police, three students were killed and five others injured. The gunman then shot and killed himself.

“It immediately makes me think, how is this possible? It was pretty much like we interrupt this mass shooting because we just heard there is another mass shooting,” he said.

“There are so many emotions that I can’t even process it,” said Aalayah Eastmond, a survivor of the Parkland shooting and a member of the advocacy group Team Enough.

Eastmond said it’s difficult to process the trauma of her own shooting when so many more shootings continue to happen.

“The amount of violence that this country is dealing with on a daily basis, it’s unfathomable,” she said. “It’s so bad that I can’t even process the trauma of my own shooting and my own experience because I’m seeing so many other communities join in the family, the worst family to be a part of.”

Oliver would like to see changes made at the national level including universal background checks and permits to carry a firearm.

Currently, the state of Florida is considering a measure that would eliminate the need for a permit in order to carry a weapon, if you’re legally allowed to possess a firearm. That measure is supported by the National Rifle Association.