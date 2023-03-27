WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested someone after a Senate staffer was stabbed on H Street in D.C. on Saturday.

The police report said that officers first got a call about a stabbing in the 1300 block of H St. NE around 5:18 p.m. on Saturday.

A witness told officers that he was walking with the victim on H Street when the suspect, who was hiding in a corner, popped out and stabbed the victim multiple times. The victim grabbed the suspect’s arms, and the witness tackled the suspect to the ground, according to the report.

Police said that the two then ran away eastbound while the suspect headed west. The report said that the witness called out to someone else in the area saying that the victim had been stabbed. That person called police before helping the first witness treat the victim’s wounds while waiting for the ambulance.

The report said that when officers arrived, the suspect was no longer on the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Senator Rand Paul issued a statement confirming that the victim was a Senate staffer.

This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C. I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions. We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery. Statement from Senator Rand Paul

D.C. Police said in a release on Monday that they arrested and charged 42-year-old Glynn Neal of Southeast D.C. in relation to this attack.