WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man is in custody after allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses along the H Street corridor.

On Sunday, police arrested and charged 59-year-old Kevin Brown with five burglaries between March 21 and June 11. All five burglaries happened to businesses on H Street northeast, including Maketto, Pursuit Wine Bar and Restaurant and Cru Lounge.

“I’ve got one business that’s been hit three times,” said Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen. “It is the same person that’s committed this over and over again.”

Allen is now proposing that the council expand the District’s private security camera rebate program, which incentives businesses to install cameras outside of their establishments and share the video with the Metropolitan Police Department. In exchange, the District will reimburse the business for the cost of the camera.

The proposed expansion would include rebates for interior cameras and glass breaking sensors. It does not include the cost of installation or video storage.

The councilmember said the proposal is in response to a change in business needs.

“When I helped created the program about seven years ago it was really focused on outside,” explained Allen. “What our small businesses are telling us is for the investment they need to put the camera in when the store is closed, the nighttime motion sensor, the glass breaking sensor the ability to get that type of alarm the cost is substantial. So they asked for help. And this legislation is going to help get that to them.”

He also noted MPD recommended businesses get these types of devices.

“The city should step up and this is the way we can help cover the costs,” said Allen.

Still, some business owners are not sure the cameras will make much of a difference.

“My personal problem with the security camera initiative is the outlay of money is so much and it’s not a full rebate. We don’t have money as restaurateurs right now. We were basically decimated during the pandemic,” said Aaron McGovern, who has down business on H Street for more than a decade.

McGovern owns Biergarten Haus and Brine.

He said Brine was burglarized about three weeks ago.

“The cash register was stolen, computer was thrown on the floor, beer taps were opened up so it flooded the whole bar here with beer. A bunch of champagne and wine were stolen,” he said.

And, a few months ago an employee was assaulted.

“My employee was shot and stabbed over his wallet a few months back,” he said.

McGovern said he and his employees do not feel safe in the area.

“It’s not the physical damage that you worry about. It’s about your staff,” he said. “The emotional side, you’re angry because you see this happening way too often. I’ve been down here a long time. You see trends of safer times and now we’re back to a really rough time.”

He’d prefer to see a larger police presence in the area.

“At the end of the day I think you have to protect your citizens and you have to treat your businesses like citizens too,” said McGovern.