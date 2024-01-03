WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A judge ordered Jelani Cousin to remain held without bond at his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old from Southeast D.C. was arraigned after being arrested and charged with the New Year’s Day murder of 18-year-old Ashlei Hinds, of Clinton, Md.

Hinds died on Monday after being shot twice during a party in a hotel room at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Friendship Heights. The incident happened just over an hour after midnight, making this the first homicide in the District in 2024.

Charging documents say Hinds and her friends went to the hotel after deciding not to go to a party in Upper Marlboro. A relative of his rented the room.

Cousin is said to have made several sexual advances to someone there, made references to a gun and threatened to “blow this spot up.” Then, an argument broke out involving Cousin and some others.

When he and the others left the room, and the door closed, that’s when the two bullets ripped through it and struck Hinds.

Witnesses told police they saw Cousin leave the hotel with the gun, according to charging documents. Police arrested him Tuesday after he surrendered to police. A judge denied Cousin’s attorney’s request to release him, claiming that no one saw who fired the deadly shots.

Cousin was charged with second-degree murder while armed and returns to court on Jan. 16.