WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that a murder suspect escaped custody at George Washington Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

In a post, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that 30-year-old Christopher Haynes escaped from the hospital on 23rd Street NW just before 3:40 p.m.

Christopher Patrick Haynes (Image courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department)

Image of Haynes shared just before 7:15 p.m., courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department

MPD said that Haynes is a suspect in an ongoing investigation and confirmed that he was in custody for homicide.

Police said that Haynes is 6’0″ and weighs around 205 pounds. In an update posted just after 7:10 p.m., MPD said that Haynes was last seen with black handcuffs on his right wrist wearing a black t-shirt and gray shorts.

MPD said that people should expect street closures in the area as the search took place and to wait for officials’ directions.

The post instructed anyone who may see Haynes to call 911 and not to engage him.

(Image courtesy of @BradleyDarin13)

George Washington University encouraged everyone at the Foggy Bottom campus to shelter in place. In a post shortly after 4:35 p.m., officials said that there was no report of anyone in the community being harmed.

As of 6:14 p.m., the advisement to shelter in place remained. The university said its evening in-person classes, events, and activities were canceled. It recommended checking with faculty for potential virtual requirements. GWU added that if anyone did leave the shelter location, they should use extreme caution and avoid 23rd Street. The Foggy Bottom Metro was operating.

“GW Hospital is coordinating with local authorities and monitoring the situation. The hospital remains fully operational,” the George Washington University Hospital said in a statement.