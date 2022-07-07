WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police have identified a suspect after a 16-year-old was shot and killed on Tuesday.

Surveillance images, courtesy of MPD.

16-year-old Levoire Simmons was shot and killed in the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace, Northeast. Police arrived around 1:10 a.m., where they found him. DC Fire and EMS responded as well, but he died on the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera. The Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a homicide. Anyone with any information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.