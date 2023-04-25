WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metropolitan Police say Pearl’s Bagels is the only victim of a theft of money Saturday by someone who claimed to be an inspector of fire extinguishing equipment.

However, it appears the person who stole the money may have committed similar crimes in several states.

Security footage caught the man dressed in black with the ball cap as he told the manager on duty he was there to inspect the equipment over the cooking area.

“He said ‘I’m with Fireline,’ which is the company we contract with,” said Oliver Cox, co-owner of Pearl’s Bagels.

He claims the suspect does not work for Fireline, as he presented four receipts totaling $970 from a company called Metro Fire Prevention in D.C. Cox says it doesn’t exist.

The man left a short time later- with the money without completing the inspection.

“He knew what he was doing. He knew how he needed to talk, what he needed to say to seem legit,” Cox said. “He caught us off-guard with the cash thing. He got away with it.”

Law enforcement agencies in other states said the theft resembles cases in their communities, including a theft at a Pittsburg, PA restaurant on August 4, 2022.

That person, according to Pittsburgh Police, claimed to be from Metro Fire Prevention. He has a similar build and clothes to the suspect in Saturday’s theft in D.C. The man also vanished after he had been paid in cash without completing the inspection.

DC News Now looked at reports of other incidents involving a similar theft. Nearly half of the other cases involved a suspect who claimed to be with the local fire department.

“Inspectors will never take payment,” said D.C. Fire Marshal Deputy Chief Mitchell Kannry.

There are ways to way to tell if it’s a real fire department inspector.

“That uniform consists of a department-issued shirt, which is generally white with a patch on it,” Kannry said. “They will have their name tag visible. Most of the time they’ll have a badge. They’ll always have photo identification.”

Pittsburgh Police have issued an arrest warrant for Nicholas Angelo Carrion, 57, in connection with its investigation. Metropolitan Police are still working to identify the man in the theft at Pearl’s Bagels.

Someone impersonated a fire inspector in June 2022, as that person, according to DC Fire and EMS, made off with $600 cash from the business along Connecticut Avenue NW. It’s not clear if that is connected to what happened Saturday.