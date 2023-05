WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said suspects assaulted a man and attempted to light him on fire in Southeast D.C.

MPD said that at about 10:27 pm on Saturday, they responded to the 1200 block of Valley Avenue, SE, for the report of an assault.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Early investigation by police shows that the victim was assaulted and the suspects attempted to light the victim on fire.