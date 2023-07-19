WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for two men involved in an armed robbery.

The incident occurred on July 17 in the 1600 block of Irving St. NW at around 3:35 a.m.

One man threatened the victim with a knife and demanded the victim’s personal property while the other blocked the victim from escaping. The victim complied the two men then ran away with the victim’s belongings.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 for anyone who provides information leading to an arrest or conviction.