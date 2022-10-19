WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three people were detained on Wednesday after Capitol Police noted a suspicious vehicle on Capitol Street.
Police first notified the public just before 4 p.m. of the vehicle, a small white van, on the 100 block of East Capitol Street, which is near the Supreme Court. Officers noticed that the van was illegally parked before a K-9 alerted officers.
Capitol Police said that two men and a woman were detained. One of the men told officers that he had guns in the van, and police found two handguns and a shotgun in the car.
Several roads were closed during the investigation:
- East Capitol Street between First and Third Street
- First Street between Constitution Avenue and Independence Avenue
- Second Street between Constitution Avenue and Independence Avenue
The investigation was still ongoing as of 6:22 p.m.