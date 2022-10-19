WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three people were detained on Wednesday after Capitol Police noted a suspicious vehicle on Capitol Street.

Police first notified the public just before 4 p.m. of the vehicle, a small white van, on the 100 block of East Capitol Street, which is near the Supreme Court. Officers noticed that the van was illegally parked before a K-9 alerted officers.

Capitol Police said that two men and a woman were detained. One of the men told officers that he had guns in the van, and police found two handguns and a shotgun in the car.

Several roads were closed during the investigation:

East Capitol Street between First and Third Street

First Street between Constitution Avenue and Independence Avenue

Second Street between Constitution Avenue and Independence Avenue

The investigation was still ongoing as of 6:22 p.m.