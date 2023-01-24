WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Georgetown University Police Department (GUPD) sent a message to members of the college community Monday after it received a report that someone had put a swastika on the wall of a residence hall.

Police said the report about the anti-Semitic graffiti came through Georgetown’s Bias Reporting System. The swastika was drawn on a wall on the second floor of Darnall Hall.

The message said, in part:

We strongly condemn antisemitism in all its forms, and this act of hatred has no place in our community. We stand together with our Jewish community and its allies. We recognize the effect that this deeply troubling incident has on our community, including the impacts on individual students and employees.

The police department stated that its highest priority is the safety, security and well-being of the Georgetown community, and provided information about a number of resources available to people:

Use the LiveSafe Mobile App. LiveSafe is a personal security system that connects users with GUPD when activated during an emergency situation. The app also allows users to report suspicious activity, request a SafeRide Shuttle or personal escort, and use SafeWalk to share your location.

is a personal security system that connects users with GUPD when activated during an emergency situation. The app also allows users to report suspicious activity, request a or personal escort, and use SafeWalk to share your location. If You See Something Suspicious …Say Something. Program phone numbers for GUPD, (202) 687-4343, and Georgetown’s EMS responders, GERMS, (202) 687-4357, into your phones. If you are concerned about threatening behavior or are worried about potential violence to the university or someone at Georgetown, contact the Georgetown Threat Assessment Program .

. Access mental and emotional well-being resources via our Every Hoya Cares online resource center .

. Campus Ministry Chaplains and Staff and Residential Ministers are available to support students.

GUPD asked anyone with information about the swastika incident to call (202) 687-4343.