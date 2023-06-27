WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — For the first time in more than 50 years, people will have a chance to swim in the Anacostia River.

The non-profit group, Anacostia Riverkeeper, will host “Splash” on July 8.

Participants will be allowed to swim in a designated area of the river off the Kingman Island dock for a 20 minute period of time between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. According to the organization, this is a “rare chance for residents to swim in and reconnect with the Anacostia River.”

It’s been illegal to swim in District waters, including the Anacostia River, since 1971 due to high bacteria levels from sewage overflow. However, the agency said over the years, new infrastructure has reduced overflows by 80%.

In 2022, bacteria levels passed recreational standards 90% of the time at Kingman Island, Buzzards Point and Washington Channel.

Still, many people are skeptical.

“I would not go swimming in this river,” Michael Fraser said.

Fraser said he kayaks in the river and is often concerned about the quality of the water.

“If it gets on my face, I wipe it off immediately or worse if it gets in my mouth I’m trying to get it out any way I can,” he said.

Fraser said it would take a lot to get him in the water.

“If I can look and see the bottom and they got it 100% clean and I see other people in there, and I see the Mayor in there swimming,” he said.

“Personally, I would not,” said Raphael Bonhomme. “It doesn’t look clean, it doesn’t even look drinkable. If you’re going to go in something you’d assume the water would go in your nostrils and your mouth.”

Bonhomme is a third grade teacher and said he’s taken his class on a fieldtrip to the Anacostia Watershed.

Although he knows there’s been progress made, he’s still not ready to jump in.

“It’s been a work in progress but it’s still progress,” Bonhomme said. “It’s not going to be swimmable for people to jump in for the next 100 years.”

Splash is contingent on water quality results from the prior day.

Participants must be 18 years or older, and swimming is only allowed during your allotted time slot.

As a reminder, swimming is still illegal in the river except for permitted, sanctioned events like Splash.

Anyone interested can register online for a swimming slot.