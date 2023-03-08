WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Swingers Crazy Golf is opening a location in the fast-growing Navy Yard neighborhood. It will be open to the public on Friday, March 10.

The Navy Yard location is the company’s third in the United States in less than two years and the second location in the District. The company has been able to expand despite many companies losing business and going under throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been blown away by the response from our guests at both Swingers Dupont Circle (DC) and Swingers NoMad (NYC) who love our experiential entertainment, and we can’t wait to bring the same crazy, fun experience for the Ballpark District residents and people coming to the area for a day or night out,” said Matt Grech-Smith, co-CEO and co-founder of Swingers. “Swingers Navy Yard is the perfect fit for a neighborhood known for its love of sports and entertainment and we look forward to opening our doors to the public this March.”

The new location brings 150 new jobs to the city, and supports local hospitality group, KNEAD hospitality, which is over the food options. Unique in design, the business offers three nine-hole miniature golf courses and multiple options for people to dine and relax.

To get tickets for Swingers, you can click here.