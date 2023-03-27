WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Dalaneo “Debo” Martin’s family called for the U.S. Justice Department to take over the investigation of their loved one’s death from D.C. Police in a vigil on Sunday night.

The vigil took place near the spot where 17-year-old Dalaneo died after a confrontation with U.S. Park Police on March 18. The event also marked the first time the family publicly spoke about the incident.

“I don’t know how you’re going to explain this one. This one hurts,” said Terra Martin about her son’s death. “I’d rather my son been murdered on the street than murdered by a police officer.”

Park Police said the two officers encountered Martin while they helped D.C. Police investigate reports of a stolen car. They claim Martin drove off with an officer inside the car, while he dragged another one. The officer inside the car then shot and killed Martin. The USV crashed into a house along 36th Street NE near the corner of Kenilworth Avenue. Police said they found a gun in the car.

“Debo deserves justice,” said Rahketa Martin, a sister. “Debo deserves to be here no matter what the circumstances it is. No matter what you found, or what y’all think you found, nothing. My brother deserves to be here.” Rahketa Martin

The family also called for the release of the officers’ body camera footage.