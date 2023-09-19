WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police made an arrest Monday in the murder of 10-year-old Arianna Davis, which took place on Mother’s Day.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested 19-year-old Koran Gregory of Southeast, D.C for the murder of 10-year-old Arianna Davis. He was charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Gregory will be arraigned in court Tuesday afternoon.

“Well, it’s good they found him. Sometimes they don’t find anyone,” says resident Jeff Harrison. “So that’s a good thing. If he’s the suspect then he’s innocent until proven guilty, I hope he’s the one that did it. So he’s out of this off the streets.”

Officers said Arianna Davis was riding home from a Mother’s Day celebration in a car along Hayes Street. She was caught in the crossfire of a shooting and hit by a stray bullet.

Police said the community came forward with key information and video evidence to help them catch Gregory.

Now, officers are looking for another responsible suspect, who they believe also exchanged gunfire.

“If you choose to turn to violence, our detectives will follow up on every lead and we will hold you accountable,” said Metropolitan Police Acting Chief Pamela Smith.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for any information that can lead to an additional arrest.