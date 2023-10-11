WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it has arrested a teen after he carjacked a rideshare driver after arguing with her over a dog.

MPD said that on Sunday at about 7:03 a.m., the driver picked up the teen in the 300 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast.

The teen then attempted to bring a dog into the rideshare vehicle. When the driver told him that his dog was not allowed in the car, the suspect threatened to pepper spray her.

During the altercation, the teen assaulted her, dragged her from the car, took her phone and fled in the car.

19-year-old Dax Franco Willis, of Northeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking and Robbery.