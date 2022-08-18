WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a teenager was arrested Thursday for the fatal summer shooting at the Moechella festival.

Police said members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive arrested a 15-year-old boy and transported him to the Juvenile Processing Center. He was charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Moechella, which was held on June 19, celebrates the Juneteenth holiday. The festival took place at 14th and U streets.

Around 9 p.m. that night, police were sent to the festival to break it up. That’s when shots were fired and hundreds of people started running for cover.

15-year-old Chase Poole was shot and killed. Three other people, including a police officer, were injured.

At the time, police said the festival was an unpermitted event. Police are continuing to investigate.