WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a 17-year-old for shooting and killing a 14-year-old earlier in November.

On Nov. 3 shortly after 11:35 p.m., MPD officers responded to 14th and Fairmont streets, NW for the report of sounds of gunshots. When they arrived, they found 14-year-old Niko Estep of Southeast, D.C., with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police then found another minor boy in the 1400 block of Fairmont St. who had been shot. He was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, MPD officers arrested 17-year-old Lorenzo Thompson of Northwest, D.C. for the shooting. He was charged as an adult with second degree murder while armed.