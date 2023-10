WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 16-year-old is being charged as an adult for his connection with carjackings throughout the District in September and October.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said Isaiah Davis, 16, of Southwest, D.C. is being charged with six counts total, including armed carjacking, unarmed carjacking, and robbery.

The cases are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.