WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U.S. District Court charged a teenager on Wednesday with involvement in six separate carjackings throughout D.C. and Maryland.

According to the 18-count indictment,18-year-old Cedae Hardy, of Washington, D.C., carjacked victims at gunpoint around the District and in Maryland. In four of the carjackings, Hardy drove the carjacked vehicles to a garage next to an apartment complex on Florida Ave., NE in D.C.

Co-conspirators would contact potential buyers, who were undercover officers with the Metropolitan Police Department. The co-conspirator would arrange a time to meet the supposed buyers at a predetermined location – usually the Florida Ave. garage – to sell the carjacked vehicles. The conspirators and Hardy would split the proceeds.

In one text Hardy sent to a co-conspirator on April 8, he said, “I’m outside now you can be on your way. Let’s get money, my boy.”

A few hours later, just 22 minutes after an armed carjacking in Hyattsville, Md., Hardy arrived at the garage in the victim’s vehicle, which was sold to undercover officers for $1,200.

On April 18, a victim was in his Honda Civic when Hardy opened the passenger door and sat in the victim’s car. He pointed a gun at the driver and began to shout. When the victim could not understand Hardy and tried to push him out of his car, he fired multiple shots.

The victim was shot in the forearm and abdomen before Hardy left and fled back to D.C.

This case is an ongoing investigation by the FBI, Metropolitan Police Department, Prince George’s County Police Department and Hyattsville Police Department.