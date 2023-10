WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a teenage girl was shot outside Banneker Community Center and near the Howard University Campus at midnight Sunday.

MPD said that at about 12:30 a.m., they were dispatched to the 2500 block of Georgia Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a teen girl who had been shot. She was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.