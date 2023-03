WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that a teenager was injured in a shooting in D.C. on Tuesday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that they received a call at 2:39 p.m. of a shooting in the 800 block of 3rd Street SW.

MPD said that a teenage boy was injured but conscious and breathing. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police did not provide any details on possible suspects or what led to the shooting.